Love Island winner Greg O’Shea will be making his way to Kerry this weekend to judge the best-dressed competition at the Killarney Races.

The rugby player has joined the celebrity judging panel, which includes former model Yvonne Connolly.

The duo will crown both the best-dressed lady and man at the festival.

Speaking about working with Greg, Yvonne said: “On the show, he showed us what a gentleman he was and what great taste he has.

He has a keen eye and I’ve no doubt he will make a great judge while enjoying what Killarney has to offer

She added: “I’m very much looking forward to returning to Killarney Races to judge the best dressed on Ladies Day. Stylish ladies who will stand out for me will wear their outfits with confidence and elegance”.

“I’m looking for individual flair, someone who puts their own stamp on a look without trying too hard”.

The lucky lady will receive diamond jewellery valued at €1,000 and sponsored by Keane’s Jewellers of Cork, Limerick and Killarney. Whilst the winner man will be presented with a watch worth €600 – also sponsored by Keane’s – will be presented to the most stylish man.

Admission prices, deals and details are available at www.killarneyraces.ie