Love Island will make it’s return this summer but in a different format.

ITV are set to launch a Gogglebox-style spin-off series, with former Love Island stars commenting on the show.

It comes just weeks after show bosses cancelled the summer series for the first time.

A source has said “It will be a chance for viewers to see how the contestants have changed since their time on Love Island.”

Producers are said to be looking at stars including Megan Barton-Hanson, Olivia Attwood and Amber Gill.

Meanwhile anothe Love Island baby is on the wa.

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has announced she and boyfriend Jamie Jewitt are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram.