The production of many TV shows and movies all across the world have been halted in the past week or so due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Although the winter series of Love Island has only wrapped a short while ago plans are allegedly still going ahead for the annual summer series.

According to Mail Online, the bosses behind the hit reality TV show aren’t planning on cancelling their upcoming season any time soon.

Instead, rumours are circling that the shows launch date will be pushed back a month , to July, in hopes that restrictions surrounding Coronvirus will be gone.

A source told the publication that usual preparations are still going ahead.

“The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on.”

The insider continued, ‘Bosses are desperate for the show to remain in the hearts of viewers after the winter series was tainted with sadness following Caroline Flack’s tragic passing.

‘Final decisions will be made closer to the time but for now, it’s all systems go.’

A spokesperson for ITV declined to comment to Mail Online.

This comes after the same publication reported that a male model in the UK has already been approached for the upcoming season.

19-year-old Scottish model Adam Rhazali was apparently approached through his modelling agency however he doesn’t feel as though it might be the right move for him.