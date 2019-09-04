The Late Late show returns this Friday and it will feature three Love Island stars.

Maura Higgins, Amber-Rose Gill and Greg O’Shea will be on the show.

Tubridy confirmed the attendance of his guests today by saying, “Now, I am going for coffee with Greg from Love Island because he is on the show on Friday night, along with Maura and Amber and I am looking forward to saying hello to him in advance of that.”

The host will discuss topics surrounding their time in the villa and how their lives have changed since the reality TV show.

After their coffee catch-up, Greg posted: “Great chat this morning with @instatubridy… true gent.”

Tubridy also said he is “very much looking forward to meeting Longford’s favourite daughter, Maura Higgins.”

The Late Late Show airs on RTE One this Friday, September 6th at 9.35pm.