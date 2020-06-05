Love Island stars have responded to the backlash they received over the death of their imported puppy.

As a gift to Molly-Mae on her 21st birthday, Tommy Fury bought a puppy from Russia and had it imported to the UK.

However, after a few days the dog had taken ill and passed away.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Molly broke the news to her followers.

“Tommy and I are utterly heartbroken and shocked to even be writing this – our beautiful new puppy Mr Chai was taken ill in the last few days and tragically has passed away,”

“Chai became our whole world in the short time we had him and we couldn’t have taken any better care of him. We loved him so much and he brought us more happiness than we can describe.

“We are really hoping that we can get some clearer answers in the coming days whilst we wait for details and more information from the veterinary experts.”

The Love Island runner-up explained that the couple are in shock after the death of their newest family member and asked for privacy.

“We are asking for some time and respect so that we can come to terms with this immense sadness and loss of our beautiful puppy.”

The couple have now released a video statement on the bloggers Youtube account detailing the results of the dog’s autopsy.

Explaining that nether one of them wanted to film a video on the topic, Molly commented that it was important to do so following the backlash online.

“We started to pick up on a few things, so we took him to the vet. As we were waiting outside the vet I could tell there wasn’t something right”, they explained.

30 minutes after leaving the surgery where Chai was set to stay overnight for treatment, the couple received a call to say the dog had passed away.

“We were utterly shocked, Tommy literally threw up everywhere, I just kept saying ‘it’s a prank’ because we get prank calls all the time.”

An autopsy had been carried out on the dog and found “that effectively Chai’s skull wasn’t developed properly.

“The main thing that was discovered was that Chai didn’t have a single white blood cell left in his body.

“If he was to catch anything he couldn’t fight it.”

“He was also born with slightly enlarged organs. What the vet said was that if Chai was in Russia, if Chai was in my mum’s care, if Chai was born from a different breeder, Chai was always going to pass away with the conditions he was born with.”

The couple have stayed quiet on social media since releasing the video, apart from a post in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

For information on how you can safely rehome a pet, you can check out Dogs Trust Ireland.