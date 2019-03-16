LOVE Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26.

His body was found near his home in Essex, his management has confirmed.

The 26-year-old found fame when he appeared on Love Island in 2017.

He had been a semi-professional footballer prior to his Love Island stint.

He got the nickname ‘Muggy Mike’ during Love Island after a run in with contestant Chris Hughes over Olivia Attwood.

He also appeared on Channel 4’s ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2018.

Celebrities have been paying tribute to the reality star since hearing the news.

