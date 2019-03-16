LOVE Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26.

His body was found near his home in Essex, his management has confirmed.

The 26-year-old found fame when he appeared on Love Island in 2017.

He had been a semi-professional footballer prior to his Love Island stint.

He got the nickname ‘Muggy Mike’ during Love Island after a run in with contestant Chris Hughes over Olivia Attwood.

He also appeared on Channel 4’s ‘Celebs Go Dating’ in 2018.

Celebrities have been paying tribute to the reality star since hearing the news.

Devastated to hear of the passing of Mike Thalassitis. My heart goes out to friends and family ❤️ — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) March 16, 2019

I am in utter shock. @MikeThalassitis you were one of the most genuine guy! I just can’t believe this! You’ll be missed so much you have no idea 😢 — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) March 16, 2019

The Club are saddened to hear the news of the passing of former #Clarets striker Mike Thalassitis. Our thoughts and prayers go to his family and friends at this time. #ClaretTogether — Chelmsford City FC (@OfficialClarets) March 16, 2019

I’m lost for words. My heart breaks for your family ❤️ RIP @MikeThalassitis — Rachel Fenton (@RachelFenton_) March 16, 2019

