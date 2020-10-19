Love Island star Luke Mabbott has become the first star confirmed to join a new TikTok creator house.

The Justin Bieber lookalike confirmed the news over on his and the house’s Instagram pages.

The new UK TikTok house is called ‘The Icon House’ and looks set to unveil new members over the next few days.

Seven ‘influencers’ have reportedly signed up for the project following on from other creator houses like The Wave House and Hype House.

The move has received some backlash as the UK faces increasing restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Luke went public with his girlfriend, fellow Love Island star Lucy Donlon, earlier this summer.

The surfer took to Instagram last week to say that they had helped a family who had been cut off by the tide at a nearby beach and warned of the importance of water safety.

“[Luke] and I had to help a family today from being cut off by the tide that had [four] young kids and one was only a couple of months old.

“The tide was rushing in and if we weren’t there, they would of been in big trouble.

“We had to wade/swim across and get the kids on my surfboard and then help the mother and her baby across safely.

“We were so glad everyone was safe, but I worry to think of this happening to another family that are not sure about how dangerous the ocean can be.”

