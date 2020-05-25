Love Island Star Arrabella Chi reportedly turned down Niall Horan’s advances – because he wasn’t tall enough.

The 5ft 10in model was put off by the ex-One Direction singer’s 5ft 8in stature.

Arrabella revealed that she had plenty of private direct messages from guys following her break-up with ex-Islander Wes Nelson last month.

She claims that Niall ‘slid into her DM’s when she started dating Wes and immediately after they split’.

She said ‘Normally I love an Irish accent but Niall just isn’t my type. He comes across as a complete gentleman. But when it comes to love he’s not for me.’