ITV bosses are reportedly confident that they WILL be able to film Love Island in Majorca as normal this year.

There were fears they’d have to film in the UK but bosses are hoping they’ll be able to film in their normal Spanish villa by the end of August.

They also have plans to film up until the end of November if the pandemic continues.

Last years winners Paige Turley and Finlay Tapp are enjoying those lucrative deals that came along with taking home the coveted title.