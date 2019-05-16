Love Island stars Jess Shears and Dom Lever have announced that they are going to be parents.

The couple, who met on the 2017 series of the show, posted a photo of their ultrasound, along with two Polaroids, one of Jess cradling her baby bump and the other of Dom attempting to do the same.

“The best is yet to come,” Shears captioned the photo on his account whilst Lever wrote: “Livng the dream”.

The pair even announced their engagement three months after leaving the show and tied the knot officially in October on the Greek Island of Mykonos.

Speaking to OK! Magazine at the time Dom said: “People said we wouldn’t last but now we’re husband and wife.

“We’re proof that when you meet the right person, there’s no need to hang around.”

The new arrival is the second Love Island baby to come into this world as Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey’s son Freddie George was born in 2017.