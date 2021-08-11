By Cillian Doyle.

Photo: Screen Capture from Love Island Youtube Channel

Nearly 25,000 complaints were issued after an explosive episode of Love Island last week.

Last Friday’s episode of Love Island received a record number of complaints.

24,763 complaints were submitted to Ofcom about the episode which focused on the fallout from the movie night challenge, in particular Faye’s row with Teddy.

It's all over for Faye and Teddy 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x0YtdqIgq8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021

Ofcom says the vast majority of complaints related to the behaviour of a contestant, following the challenge, and it is carefully assessing the complaints received, before deciding whether or not to investigate.

The previous record for the number of complaints about the dating show was 4,500, which came about after the postcard was sent from Casa Amor, showing the girls what the boys were getting up to with the new arrivals.

Catch up on all the villa drama with Beat’s Love Island Podcast.