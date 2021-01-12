Love Island 2019 star Tom Walker has secretly tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Chloe Rayner.

Yep… that guy! The reason he looks familiar is because he accidentally gave us one of the greatest Love Island arguments ever… lets relive it shall we?

Ohhh but it didn’t end there!

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tom said the couple had been on-and-off and long distance for almost ten years.

Tom added that they got married COVID style on the 2nd of January after deciding not to waste any more time and commit to each other.

Chloe also revealed the news to her 7K Instagram followers saying “After 10 years of obstacles and long distance, we finally stepped into a new chapter.”

