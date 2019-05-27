A brand-new influx of Islanders are about to enter the infamous villa as Love Island returns exclusively to Virgin Media Two.

This year’s line up of singletons are about to embark upon a scintillating summer of dates, drama, romance and relationships – host Caroline Flack will once again welcome them to their plush paradise surroundings, a luxury Mallorcan villa.

Iain Stirling also returns with his inimitable take on all the island action as show narrator.

As the game of love gets underway, the Islanders must couple up in order to secure their place in the villa, with those who stay single finding themselves at risk of being dumped from the island.

Temptation is always rife for the Islanders, so loyalties will be tested, with surprise bombshell arrivals and unexpected twists and turns proving that the Love Island road to romance is never smooth.

Ultimately the public will decide their favourite couple, who will walk away from the villa with a life-changing cash prize, as they are crowned Love Island winners 2019.

So, who’s entering the villa? Here’s the lowdown…

1.Yewande Biala 23 from Dublin, Scientist

2. Lucie Donlan, 21 from Newquay, Surfer

3. Amber Gill, 21 from Newcastle, Beauty Therapist

4. Amy Hart, 26 from Worthing, Sussex, Air hostess / Cabin crew manager

5. Anna Vakili, 28, from Londo, Pharmacist

6. Anton Danyluk ,24 from Airdrie, Scotland, Gym Owner

7. Tommy Fury, 20, from Manchester, Boxer

8. Joe Garratt, 22, from South East London, catering company owner

9. Michael Griffiths, 27 from Liverpool, Firefighter

10. Sherif Lanre, 20 from London, Chef and Semi-Pro Rugby Player

11. Callum Macleod, 28, from South Wales, Aircraft Engineer

12. Curtis Pritchard, 23, from Shropshire, Ballroom and Latin dancer

Love Island returns to Virgin Media Two on Monday 3rd June at 9pm; Love Island: Aftersun returns the following Sunday.