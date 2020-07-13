Louis Tomlinson has parted ways with Simon Cowell once and for all, leaving his record label Syco.

Louis announced he’s leaving Simon’s label, making him the final member of One Direction to split from Syco.

He tweeted to his followers that he’s excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album.

Hope everyone is doing ok! Just wanted to let you know that Syco Music and I have agreed to part ways. I'm really excited for the future and to be back in the studio writing the next album. Can't wait to finally see you all on tour!!

Stay safe and see you soon, Louis x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 11, 2020

