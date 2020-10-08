Lorde hints she could be set to release new music in 2021.

She’s shared a number of posts in her Instagram Stories encouraging her fans in New Zealand to vote in the upcoming election.

Lorde wrote: “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

.@Lorde hints at releasing new music next year if fans in New Zealand vote in upcoming election: “Do it for our beautiful country…And next year I’ll give you something in return.” pic.twitter.com/M5KaKJIxkR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 7, 2020

Back in May, Lorde offered an update on the progress of her new material. “The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she said. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

The singer also revealed that she’d been working with ‘Melodrama’ producer Jack Antonoff between Los Angeles and Auckland prior to the coronavirus crisis: “Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”