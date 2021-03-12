By Cillian Doyle.

Several acts have changed their dates again for this years Live at the Marquee.

The Cork located music venue has been postponed for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Aiken Promotions say the tickets, which were originally purchased for the 2020 shows, will still be valid next year.

Tipperary’s music and comedy act The 2 Johnnies are among many acts that have been rescheduled.

In the words of Johnny Logan, “what’s another year”

Can’t wait to see ye all, it will be worth the wait, we promise https://t.co/XGoy06KXMP — The 2 Johnnies (@the2johnnies) March 12, 2021

Performances from the Coronas, Sinéad O’Connor, Deadmau5 and many others have all been rescheduled to take place between May 27th and June 25th 2022.