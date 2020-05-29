The first of the the gals from Little Mix is officially off the market.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has gotten engaged to Andre Gray on their 4th anniversary.

The footballer shared the news to his Instagram this morning.

The images show Gray get down on one knee in front of the mega-superstar in a seemingly unexpected move.

Captioned, “Let the caption speak for itself this time, hasta la muerte”, it translates to until death do us part.

The singer hasn’t posted about her engagement yet on her social media accounts however she did post a loving tribute to her now fiancé to mark their anniversary.

Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson rushed to congratulate the beautiful couple, commenting, “Congrats you beauties”.

The exciting news comes only a couple of weeks after Pinnock pranked her friend and bandmate Perrie Edwards with a fake engagement ring.