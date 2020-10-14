‘Little Mix: The Search’ is the latest programme to be put on hold due to coronavirus.

The BBC says Saturday’s show has been postponed after a “small number” of people working on it tested positive.

Yesterday ITV announced the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special was being put on pause for the same reason.

The girl group formed in 2011 during the eighth series of the British version of The X Factor.

They were the first group to win the competition, and following their victory, they signed with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music and released a cover of Damien Rice’s “Cannonball” as their winner’s single.

They have solidified their stamp as one of the most successful acts to emerge from The X Factor.

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson are set to bring back their sell out tour next year.

Tickets are currently on sale. You can catch them in the 3Arena on the 28th & 29th Of April 2021.