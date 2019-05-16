Little Miss Sunshine The Musical is coming to Dublin

A musical production of the Academy Award-winning film Little Miss Sunshine is coming to Dublin’s Olympia Theatre this August.

Based on the surprisingly moving comedy starring Abigail Breslin, Steve Carell and Toni Collette, this promises to be the feel-good show of the summer.

‘Little Miss Sunshine: A Road Musical’ follows the Hoover family as the youngest member, Olive chases her dream of winning the Little Miss Sunshine. Piling into their rickety, yellow VW camper van, the family embark on an 800-mile trip from New Mexico to California for the beauty contest.

This inventive and uplifting musical celebrates the quirks of every family, the potholes in every road, and the power of overcoming our differences.

Dublin native and Voice UK finalist Lucy O’Byrne will play the role of Olive’s mom Sheryl in the production. Her theatre credits include Eva Peron in Evita (UK, Ireland & Germany Tour), Fantine in Les Misérables (Queen’s Theatre – West End) and Maria in The Sound of Music (UK and Ireland Tour).

The European premiere production will run at the Olympia from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 17 August 2019, with matinée performances on Wednesday 14 and Saturday 17.

Tickets start at €21 and can be bought via Ticketmaster and the Olympia Theatre Box Office.