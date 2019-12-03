After 12 years off our TV screens, David Walliams has sparked rumours of a ‘Little Britain’ reboot.

Speaking on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, the co-creator of the British TV show said he and Matt Lucas are planning to meet soon.

The children’s author was asked by host Holly Willoughby: “So Little Britain? Just to put that to bed slightly or is there going to be more?”

Walliams’ response… “Well we might do, we are just talking about it at the moment! Matt has his last night in Les Miserables stage show tonight and we are meeting up to speak about our future plans.

“We did a special episode called Little Brexit that we started on Radio 4 and yeah we would love to do more or maybe something new!”

In October, the duo made a brief return to Little Britain for a radio Brexit special called Little Brexit that included characters Vicky Pollard, Lou and Andy.