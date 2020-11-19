Heading towards the end of the year, we’re expected to get some absolute gems in terms of new music.

Bugsy Malone certainly hasn’t disappointed us with his latest single, teaming up with Dermot Kennedy for ‘Don’t Cry’.

‘Don't Cry' new single from @TheBugzyMalone. Honoured to feature on this one – out this Thursday, 19/11. Sign up to the mailing list to hear it first. https://t.co/dIN9UhXGcl pic.twitter.com/c1iDVF0ok9 — Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) November 16, 2020

On Thursday 19th November, Bugsy dropped a music video along with the new single from his upcoming album The Resurrection.

Earlier this year, the rapper revealed serious injuries after being involved in a quad bike accident.

The grime star was riding the vehicle when he collided with a car on 25th March.

They tell me i’m lucky to be alive, I sustained serious injuries and at the time I lost consciousness but what I do remember is the none stop love, and just want to say thanks for all the well wishes and prayers you lot caught me off guard with all the support! ❤️ #ImOk pic.twitter.com/XA4i9um3ME — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) March 29, 2020

Listen to the new single below