Phoebe Buffay actress Lisa Kudrow has addressed a rumour that Ellen DeGeneres will host the Friends reunion show.

In the midst of a considerable delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, this exciting project is heading to HBO Max when it’s finally been filmed, but there’s still plenty of background decisions to be made.

“I don’t know that that’s been decided…” said Kudrow when posed the question of DeGeneres’ involvement

The talkshow star has recently faced toxic workplace allegations, after former staff members claimed they’d experienced racism, intimidation and unjust termination during their stint on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Since then, the show has fired three top producers: Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman.

