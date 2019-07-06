A limited number of extra seats have been released for multi Grammy Award winning musician and producer Stevie Wonder’s concert next Tuesday.

The show will be Stevie’s first Irish concert in over nine years.

Th artist will take to the stage at 8pm sharp with no support act.

The extra tickets costs €99.50 including booking fee and available now at Ticketmaster.ie

Stevie became the youngest recording artist to have achieved a number one single with ‘Fingertips, Part 2’ and to date he has amassed 49 Top Forty singles, 32 number one singles and worldwide sales of over 100 million units.

He has also won 25 Grammy Awards, the prestitigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.