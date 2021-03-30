Rapper Lil Nas X has written a letter to himself about coming out publicly as gay.

The Old Town Road performer, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill posted a letter on his Instagram last Friday with the title “Dear 14 year old Montero”

The post said “I wrote a song with our name in it. It’s about a guy I met last summer,”

“I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he continued.

He added “this is very scary for me”, and “people will be angry, they will say I’m pushing an agenda.”

Fans rallied around him in response, thanking him for being open about who he is and helping future generations feel comfortable doing the same.

“Crying right now, I have so much respect for you. The impact you have for queer youth is immeasurable” commented one fan

MTV Instagram account commented, “You are paving a path for so many people, and I’m so proud of you.”

Lil Nas X’s new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is out now and the music video has already gone viral for its fantastical and provocative content.

Image: BiznessBoi, Lil Nas X & Boyband, WikiCommons