Liam Cunningham claims to have taken infamous Starbucks cup from Game of Thrones set

Dublin actor Liam Cunningham has revealed a list of items he took home from the Game of Thrones set after filming ended, including, he jokes, that coffee cup from Winterfell.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien, Cunningham brandished a replica of the takeaway coffee cup that eagle-eyed viewers stopped on the table during the latest episode of the epic fantasy.

“I brought you a gift. That was tricky to get,” he told the TV host as he produced a cardboard Starbucks cup, saying the misplaced cup was more memorable than the scene in which it appeared.

“It wasn’t that pivotal, the scene; the cup was a bit more pivotal than the scene,” he said. The actor said it was probably left behind as there were so many people working on the scene, which took place during a celebration in Winterfell.

“These things happen, it’s a big job, people run in and Emilia [Clarke] probably drinks too much coffee.”

Regarding the props he actually brought home, Cunningham said he “liberated” many of Ser Davos’ belongings as well as some other mementos.

“I liberated stuff. They did catch me on the last season with a flat-bed truck,” he said.

“I do have a list of stuff — enough that my daughter has a place for it and she calls it the ‘Wall of Awesome’.

“I got a full-size Dothraki sword. I’ve also got what I casually refer to as my scrotum, the bag that my finger-bones were in season two. I’ve got money.

“I’ve also got, very sadly, the stag that I carved for Shireen and I’ve also got the burnt stag that I find when I discover how she died and various other stuff.

“I’ve been in this game a long time. I know what to take.”