It seems Lewis Capaldi has found someone new to love.

He’s confirmed he’s in a new relationship, and described his girlfriend as a posh redhead.

In a new radio interview, he added that she had opted to go home a few days before the country-wide lockdown went into effect, meaning they’ve been kept apart for weeks.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker, 23 – whose past romances include Love Island champ Paige Turley – told that he is in a relationship but is missing his new belle as they isolate separately amid coronavirus.

Chatting to Capital on a Zoom call, Lewis was asked whether he prefers being tied down or living the single life.

“Well, I’m in a relationship, so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me,” the star joked.

“I’ve never told anybody that I’m in a relationship, so there you go…She’s got red hair, she’s got quite a posh voice.

“And that’s that, that’s all you’re getting.”