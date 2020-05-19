He’s officially off the market!

The man who the whole world fell in love with over the past few years has announced that he’s officially in a relationship.

Lewis Capaldi, known not only for being America’s Sweetheart, is the hero behind some of the biggest songs in the past year.

Known for being down to earth and not taking himself seriously, The Someone You Loved singer made the announcement in the newspaper, The Scottish Sun, after being asked whether he preferred being in a relationship or not. Of course he responded in true Capaldi style.

“Well, I’m in a relationship so if I said the other one, my girlfriend would kill me.”

“I’ve never told anybody that I’m in a relationship, so there you go.

“It’s an exclusive for you, right here right now.”

The 23-year-old was understandably asked some followup questions after dropping the relationship bomb on the journalist; he remained tight-lipped.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAGOKlYBC5P/

“She’s got red hair, she’s got quite a posh voice. And that’s that, that’s all you’re getting.

“The thing is, you backed me into a corner. If I’d said [I prefer] ‘being single’, I would never have heard the end of it. So there you go.”

Capaldi had been rumoured to be dating Catherine Halliday back in February after being spotted on numerous dates.

They supposedly met through mutual friends and are currently self-isolating in separate locations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-aUSSPBDah/

When asked by the sun, Capalllllldi responded “I finished my tour the week before quarantine started, and she was here for that.

“And then when we heard we were going into quarantine, the day before quarantine started, she was going back up [home].”

“I’m not good to be around that often. Like a little ten-minute spell, keep me there, great”, the Grace singer added.

Capaldi announced earlier this week that we can expect new music and a new album from him in the next year.