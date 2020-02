Lewis Capaldi has told fans who the song Hold Me While You Wait is really about.

It was originally thought the Scottish star had penned Someone You Loved about ex-girlfriend Paige Turley,

But at a recent gig in London, the 23 year-old admitted it’s actually Hold Me While You Wait which was inspired by the Love Island contestant.

Introducing the smash hit, Capaldi told concert-goers that the song is a “about a lady” who “leaves and…goes on Love Island.”

That’s solved that one, then!