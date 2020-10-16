The last time we saw a collection of stars line up for a big movie moment was for the film adaptation of Cats. Here’s to hoping this doesn’t receive the same response!

Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande are among the massive line-up set for a new Netflix comedy.

Don’t Look Up is the new film that follows two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth.

If that doesn’t entice you to have a nosey maybe the line-up will.

Announced on the streaming platforms social media accounts, the star-studded cast has a lot of eyebrows raised.

Joining DiCaprio and Grande is just a short list of movie heroes: Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley.

The Adam McKay film is set for a cinema release, according to Deadline, with filming to begin before the end of 2020.

McKay has plenty of classic comedies already to his name including StepBrothers, Anchorman and The Big Short.