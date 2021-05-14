BY DEBBIE RIDGARD

After releasing her documentary Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced charity ‘The Black Fund’ to help aid existing charities and community groups that support black communities.

In a statement on Instagram, Pinnock said that the team are so honoured to get the charity off the ground.

“We are so honoured we have been able to get this charity on it’s feet and we can’t wait to get started.

“We have created our first Funding initiative called the ‘The Give Back Grant’ whereby charities can apply via our website for grants up to £5000.

“We hope to help support existing charities to do the work they already do in support of the Black Community. We have a long way to go in the fight for our young black generation to see equal playing fields but we mustn’t do nothing!

The new BBC documentary, led by Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix, looks at racism and colourism in the music industry.

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power sees the Little Mix star talk about her Caribbean heritage and openly discuss with other female stars their experiences with racism in the music industry.

“The last tour, I remember coming off stage and crying most nights… and just being like, ‘Why do I feel like this? Why do I feel like no one likes me? I might as well not be on the stage.'”

The documentary, which has been in the works for over a year, has been praised online for openly speaking about the issues she and other stars have faced as a public figure in the music world.

In a chat with artists Alexandra Burke, RAYE, Nao and Sugababes member Keisha Buchanan, Burke divulged that she had been told by members of the industry to bleach her skin in order to sell records.

People across the internet have been commended the ‘Shout out to My Ex’ singer.

One fan tweeted “watching leigh-anne’s documentary has been incredibly eye opening.

“As a white person, it is so important to learn about racism and colourism.

“Educating yourself and learning how to use your privilege as a white person is crucial also.”

LEIGH ANNE DESERVES THE WORLD

This #LeighAnne documentary has hit me hard.

You can visit ‘The Black Fund’ website here.

In other news with the Little Mix star, Leigh-Anne and her football player fiancé Andre Gray announced on Instagram earlier this month that they are having a baby.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you,” she wrote.

Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here.

