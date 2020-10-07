Van Halen guitarist Eddie Van Halen, has passed away at the age of 65, following a battle with throat cancer.

His son Wolfgang announced the news in a statement on social media, saying he was the best father he could ever ask for.

Eddie started the iconic rock band in 1972 and following decades of chart success they were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Tributes have been pouring in for the musician from all over the world.

"A man in his rightful place, so happy to be doing what he did." ~ Pete Townshend. Eddie van Halen 1955-2020. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/JOg0vn86An — The Who (@TheWho) October 7, 2020

Eddie Van Halen. Ah man..even if hair bands weren’t your scene, who had the power to turn your shitty Ford Escort into a Ferrari under you more than Eddie? Nobody. No matter what else you were into, the first time you heard those opening riffs of Mean Street, Unchained, ATBL.. — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) October 7, 2020

Rest in Peace to the man who brought us amazing music, including the guitar solo from Michael Jackson's 'Beat It', Eddie Van Halen. Rip. pic.twitter.com/mDot5lYyhX — Duke The Doggo???????? (@DukeDoggo) October 7, 2020

#RIPEVH Blazed a trail and did it with a smile on his face. ????https://t.co/zRjfOwkeKf — Antóin MacFithcheallaigh (@AntoMack) October 6, 2020

This album did it for me!!!! LONG LIVE EDDIE VAN HALEN!!!! THERE WILL NEVER BE ANOTHER EDDIE VAN HALEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/bO1HA2Axx7 — BILLY JON COOGAN (@BILLYJONCOOGAN) October 7, 2020

Valerie Bertinelli, Van Halen’s first wife and 29-year-old Wolfgang’s mother, shared a touching tribute and revealed she was at his side when he died.

Van Halen, reportedly a heavy smoker who fought alcoholism, had battled health issues.

He first received treatment for tongue cancer in 2000 and the subsequent surgery removed about a third of his tongue.

He was declared cancer-free in 2002. It was reported last year that Van Halen had been privately battling throat cancer for five years.