Glee actress Lea Michele has made the decision to quit Twitter after being targeted by trolls on social media.

The news comes after the expecting mother was targeted for her previous treatment of co-star Naya Rivera when they worked together on Glee.

The two actresses famously stopped speaking to one another after the show rapped with Rivera detailing their relationship in her 2016 memoir.

“We are both strong willed and competitive – not just with each other but with everyone – and that’s not a good mixture,”.

“As Santana moved from a background character to one with bigger plot lines and more screen time. I think Rachel – erm, I mean Lea – didn’t like sharing the spotlight.

“If I’d complained about anyone or anything, she’d assumed I was bitching about her. Soon, she started to ignore me, and eventually it got to the point where she didn’t say a word to me for all of season 6,” she explained.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

The relationship between the two seemed to have made a turn before Rivera’s disappearance with the mother congratulating Michele on her pregnancy announcement .

Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday 8th July after taking a boat out on Lake Piru with her four-year-old son Josey.

Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020

Searches has continued at the Californian Lake over the weekend with no signs of the missing actress.