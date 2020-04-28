Former Glee star Lea Michele is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

According to reports, she’s expecting a baby with husband Zandy Reich, a year after they tied the knot.

Sources say the couple are excited about their new addition as they have always wanted to be parents.

In 2018, Lea voiced her fears having a baby would mess up her high-flying acting career.

The actress noted she was still getting roles where she was under 21 and she wanted to keep that going for as long as possible.

Lea rose to fame in Glee as the lead female role Rachel Berry.