Glee’s Lea Michele is facing more criticism, this time from a former Broadway co-star who has branded her a ‘despicable human being’ and one of the most ‘entitled people he’s ever met’.

Craig Ramsay was appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast when he was asked about his experience working with the star, and he didn’t hold back.

Opening up about their time working together on Fiddler on the Roof back in the early 2000’s.

Craig said he was actually with Lea when she found out she had landed the breakthrough role of Rachel Berry in Glee and claims her demeanour immediately changed.

When asked about her, he said: “I think she’s a despicable, horrible human being. I think she has lost touch with reality.”

He’s not the first, or even second person to have come forward about Lea’s behaviour, with Samantha Ware saying Lea made her Glee experience a ‘living hell’ with the actress threatening to ‘sh** in her wig’, humiliating her on set.