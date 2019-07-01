Lauryn Hill angered Glastonbury attendees a mere 72 hours after her Cork gig was deemed the ‘worst gig ever’ by concert-goers.

Throughout her Pyramid Stage set, the singer appeared visibly upset about the sound set-up, gesturing forcefully to the technicians off stage.

She repeatedly raised her hand to her earpiece, signalling she was not happy with what she was hearing.

Something that concert-goers at her recent Musgrave Park gig also complained about.

“Just out of Lauryn Hill. 50 mins of watching her give out to the sound crew while singing a few tunes,” one user said.

Another went so far to say it was “uncomfortable to watch”.

When she sang she was great.. But spent more time demanding louder music from production than she spent singing through the mic! 🙈 — Leann Constant (@LeannConstant) June 26, 2019

Irish fans also complained about that fact that her entire set was less than an hour in length.