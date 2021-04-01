Presenter and Author Laura Whitmore has reportedly given birth to her first baby with partner Iain Stirling.

While the pair have not officially announced their new arrival, images obtained by the Daily Mail have shown the couple traveling with baby car seat in tow, leading to multiple reports that the Wicklow woman has given birth. Laura was also absent from her radio show on BBC Radio on Sunday with Stacy Dooley stepping into her slot.

Laura and comedian Iain have been together since 2017 and married in December last year. The couple also previously suffered a miscarriage in 2018, with the presenter admitting it took her a year to be able to speak about the loss.

Laura announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram in mid December 2020. Posting an image of a “Sweet Child of Mine” babygrow with the words “Coming 2021″ printed over it, she wrote :”So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.”