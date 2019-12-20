Laura Whitmore’s been confirmed as the new host of Love Island for the upcoming winter series.

Caroline Flack stepped down from hosting the show after she was charged with assault.

ITV2 today announces that Laura Whitmore will host season 6 of Love Island. The show will launch on the channel on 12 January 2020. https://t.co/UTjH7ymQbS pic.twitter.com/Z0u6dIMNHY — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) December 20, 2019

Laura says she’s “excited” to be heading to Cape Town to host “the biggest show on television.”