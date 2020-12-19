By Digital Desk Staff

The Late Late Show’s Busk for Simon has raised over €1.2 million.

The annual all-star busking session supports homelessness charity the Simon Community and traditionally takes place on Dublin’s Grafton Street on Christmas Eve.

However, the busking session was televised last night for the first time due to the pandemic.

Event founder Glen Hansard was joined by U2 stars Bono and The Edge, Hozier, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan and Danny O’Reilly.

Bono and The Edge performed an acoustic version of ‘Walk On’ and a Christmas performance of ‘Baby Please Come Home’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUQAP9uV4hg

Speaking about essential workers during the pandemic, Bono said: “What this has taught us is who are the essential workers.

“Music is essential for me, but… people who are driving taxis and stacking shelves and nurses and doctors are a whole other category than musicians,” he said.

“I just think that’s the one thing the pandemic has brought us to, is to understanding the correct order of appreciation.”

The show also saw Imelda May, Finbar Furey, Shane MacGowan and others perform a version of ‘On Ragland Road’, while Hozier spoke about the generosity of the Irish.

“There’s a greatness of heart to Irish people,” he said. “I’m always astounded by how generous Irish people are in themselves and the goodwill they have towards things like this.”