Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy will be unveiling more Dancing with the Stars contestants before the show returns to our screens next month.

Dublin GAA star Michael Darragh MacAuley will lift the lid on Jim Gavin’s exit as Dublin manager and why his experience off the field has been a road less travelled.

Comedian Des Bishop will discuss his new show Mia Mamma, where he explores grief, loss and learning to cope with the death of his mother earlier this year.

There will be music from Jerry Fish, MayKay and Mike Denver.

Mum of 16-year-old Mia O’Neill, who took her own life this year, will talk about Mia’s story and tell viewers why her death cannot go unnoticed.

The Late Late Show airs Friday at 9:35pm on RTE.