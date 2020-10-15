The line-up for this week’s The Late Late Show has been revealed, with hurling legend Henry Shefflin, Phil Lynott’s daughters and broadcaster Piers Morgan set to join host Ryan Tubridy.

Henry Shefflin, the now-retired Kilkenny senior team hurler who won a record 10 All-Ireland medals, will talk to Tubridy about his work with Focus Ireland, moving to management, and this year’s unique hurling championship.

Sarah and Cathleen Lynott, the daughters of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, will also speak about a new documentary about their father, who immortalised his love for his daughters in his songs.

Following their interview, rising Irish star Loah will perform her “spellbinding” version of Thin Lizzy’s Dancing in the Moonlight.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan will also join Tubridy to give his characteristically outspoken views on topics including “hysterically woke liberals,” Boris Johnson and Donald Trump.

Arsenal manager and rugby star

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will discuss his career in top-flight soccer management, along with his encounters with Roy Keane, Alex Ferguson, and Thierry Henry.

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon will discuss how Covid-19 has changed how we all live at home, while Irish band Wild Youth will perform their latest single, Next to You, and speak with Tubridy about their work with Shine a Light for Focus Ireland.

Rob Kearney, star of Leinster and Irish rugby, will also tell Ryan why he is rooting for his “Uncle Joe” – Joe Biden – for The White House, and speak publicly for the first time about how a family tragedy has been the driving force behind some of his proudest sporting moments.