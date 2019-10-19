Lady Gaga has had to have a full body x-ray after falling off stage on Thursday night.

The singer was being held by a fan when they both fell off the stage into the crowd during her Las Vegas residency.

Fans have tweeted that they ‘thought she was dead’ but Gaga got up and continued performing.

Taking to Twitter earlier she posted a picture of her X-Ray and told fans she’s ‘gonna be ok’.

When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body…Just Dance. Gonna be ok👌 pic.twitter.com/zMft1eArFe — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 18, 2019

Video Credit: The Sun