It has been exactl 52 years since the world was graces by the presence that is Kylie Minogue.

The songstress has been spending time at home over the past few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She shared a serious throwback photo to her Instagram to celebrate her 52nd year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAtYwrig0_K/

In addition to the throwback pic, she made the announcement of a new business venture.

Writing on Instagram, she says this move had been a long time coming.

“I have a great passion for rosé and have loved working for the last two years on developing Kylie Minogue Wines.

“Working with the brilliant team at Benchmark Drinks we have created a Rosé that I am truly enamoured by, it’s fresh, light and the perfect pink”.

Earlier on this year, the ‘Spinnin Around’ singer announced that she’s already in the process of making her 15th studio album.

MEanwhile, during Lockdown, she has become the latest star to join TikTok.