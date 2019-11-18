From reality star to make-up mogul, Kylie Jenner certainly used her platform to her advantage.

The youngest of the Jenner- Kardashian clan, Kylie became a billionaire at the age of 20 after creating a lip kit in 2015.

Grossing hundreds of milions the company, Kylie Cosmetics expanded into make-up and skincare, collaborating with her sisters Khloe and Kim.

Kylie, who is the mother of Stormi, has decided to give up the majority share of her company, which she previously held 100% of the shares.

Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin will now be controlled by Coty at the price of $600 million.

Forbes reported that she made $360 million in sales in 2018, making her the youngest self-made billionaire ever, a title that upset some people who believed ‘self-made’ didn’t apply to Jenner.