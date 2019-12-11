If you were invested in this year’s I’m A Celeb, you would’ve seen the heart-wrenching moment Caitlyn Jenner became the first contestant ever to leave the jungle without a family member waiting in the wings.

The former athlete was booted off the show along with Nadine Coyle after receiving the fewest votes by the public.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their shock and upset that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star didn’t have a single person welcome her back to freedom.

One said: ‘Nobody waiting at the end of the bridge for Caitlyn Jenner when she left the jungle has me BAWLING.’


The Kardashian clan has hit back recently claiming no one from the show had contacted the family throughout Caitlyn’s stint in Australia.

Kim Kardashian tweeted that nobody from the show even “reached out” or “asked for letters”.

Caitlyn’s letters from home during her time on ‘I’m a Celeb’ instead was addressed as being from her dogs rather than her family.

