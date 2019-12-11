If you were invested in this year’s I’m A Celeb, you would’ve seen the heart-wrenching moment Caitlyn Jenner became the first contestant ever to leave the jungle without a family member waiting in the wings.

The former athlete was booted off the show along with Nadine Coyle after receiving the fewest votes by the public.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their shock and upset that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star didn’t have a single person welcome her back to freedom.

One said: ‘Nobody waiting at the end of the bridge for Caitlyn Jenner when she left the jungle has me BAWLING.’

Wow no words.. why was nobody there for caitlyn leaving the jungle 💔💔💔 #ImACelebrity2019 #CaitlynJenner pic.twitter.com/IzO68yTQaO — Lynds Inglis (@__Lyndseyy) December 6, 2019

All of us when no one met caitlyn on the bridge #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/gkCi8obuSW — DW✨ (@xxdylanwinterxx) December 6, 2019

Caitlyn Jenner has 6 children and 20 grandchildren that’s without other people who have been in caits life for years yet NOT ONE SINGLE PERSON SHOWED UP

am fuming #ImACeleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/plzvXfu9yq — Phoebe🥰 (@phoebef01) December 6, 2019

The Kardashian clan has hit back recently claiming no one from the show had contacted the family throughout Caitlyn’s stint in Australia.

Kim Kardashian tweeted that nobody from the show even “reached out” or “asked for letters”.

Exactly what Brandon said!!!! NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners. https://t.co/dlzoodwDiz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2019

Caitlyn’s letters from home during her time on ‘I’m a Celeb’ instead was addressed as being from her dogs rather than her family.