Just when you thought things couldn’t get more odd…

Kim Kardashian appears to give birth to Kylie Jenner in unreleased music video by Kanye West.

The video for Feel Me, by Kanye West and Tyga was made back in 2017 and features the rappers girlfriends however it was never released as Kylie and Tyga broke up soon after.

Director Eli Russell Linnetz published the video on his personal Instagram page which has amassed over 60 thousand views in 24 hours.

The motor-cross themed music video centres around the reality TV star sisters but also includes the artists Kanye and Tyga.

Of course, the moment that all are talking about is seemingly when Kim ‘gives birth’ to her little sister Kylie.

Theories surrounding the meaning for this moment in the video are circulating online with the main theory referencing Kim kick-starting everyone’s career.

Kim, who had been a personal assistant to Paris Hilton rose to fame following the release of a private sex tape with her boyfriend at the time.

Kim and her family were subsequently given a reality TV show ‘ Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ which is to thank for all of the family’s huge careers today.

The running joke within the family seen on the show is that Kim ‘paved the way’ for Kylie to become the superstar she is today.

Watch it in full below.