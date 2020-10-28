Once again the words of Kourtney Kardashian are ringing true when it comes to her sister.

Kim there are people that are dying.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is facing backlash online after posting an insensitive post about her birthday during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Skims boss took to social media announcing that she had taken her family to a private island to celebrate her turning 40.

In the post, she explains that she’s humbled by how privileged her life is.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

“For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today.

“Before COVID, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment.

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40

Fans of the reality TV star have taken to social media to comment on the untimely celebration.

One user said “Did the pandemic go away?! Omg wish someone would’ve told me we could have massive parties”

I'm behind in my mortgage because my pay was cut 20% for months. It would be like, half a penny to you, but not to me. I can't visit my elderly mother. I have been working from home and some days I don't know how I'm going to pay my bills. But hey, glad you had a great time. — westvalleyvixen (@westvalleyvixen) October 28, 2020

Things that truly matter: -150 million have serious financial problems

-92 million are uninsured or under-insured

-54 million are food insecure

-40 million face eviction

-68,000 die a year because they can't afford a doctor

-Billionaires pay a lower tax rate than the bottom 90% — Min (@mhetman) October 28, 2020

The star seems to not have commented on the backlash as of yet and instead posted an update on social media saying simply “girls just wanna have sun”.

Good to see you boasting about your lifestyle whilst people are suffering and not able to see their families. Rubbing peoples noses whilst they look up to you. Not setting a great example. — Leon (@Gadgefan1971) October 28, 2020

The news comes as Kim’s sister Khloe has admitted to testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

In a clip released from Keeping Up With The Kardashian on Wednesday, Khloe is shown self recording the news in a hoarse voice.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” the reality star says. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The teaser opens before that with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, saying, “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not.”