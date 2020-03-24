The video recording of a phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift created one of the biggest celeb feuds in recent years back in 2016.

When originally released, it seemed to prove that Taylor Swift had agreed and was fully aware of the lyrics that would mention her in Kanye’s song Famous.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex// Why? I made that bitch famous“

The ‘Touch The Sky’ rapper took to Twitter after Swift came out to say she did not agree to these lyrics and claimed that it was the country singer’s idea in the first place.

When Swift won a Grammy for Album of the Year for 1989, she dug back at West.

“There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame – but if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you will know that it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there – and that will be the greatest feeling in the world,”.

Following Swift’s appearance at the Grammy’s, Kanye released the music video for ‘Famous’ which featured a naked Taylor Swift clone laying on a bed with Kanye.

Kanye’s wife Kim then joined in on the feud, releasing snippets of the phone conversation and labelled Taylor Swift a snake.

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

This feud between some of the biggest stars in the world then seemed to ignite Taylor Swift’s Reputation album and tour as well as coining the iconic Snake emoji as Swift’s new symbol which she claimed back as her own and used for a lot of the branding surrounding Swift’s Reputation tour and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video.

Fast-forward to 2020 and earlier this week, March 2020, the full video recording of the conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has been released, seemingly proving that Taylor, in fact, wasn’t aware of the full lyrics.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ‘Love Story’ singer decided to grow from the situation and use her platform for a better reason.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star went down another route however, and defend herself and her husband on Twitter.

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission…” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.” The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020