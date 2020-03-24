The video recording of a phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift created one of the biggest celeb feuds in recent years back in 2016.

When originally released, it seemed to prove that Taylor Swift had agreed and was fully aware of the lyrics that would mention her in Kanye’s song Famous.

 “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex// Why? I made that bitch famous

The ‘Touch The Sky’ rapper took to Twitter after Swift came out to say she did not agree to these lyrics and claimed that it was the country singer’s idea in the first place.


When Swift won a Grammy for Album of the Year for 1989, she dug back at West.

“There are going to be people along the way who try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame – but if you just focus on the work and you don’t let those people sidetrack you, someday when you get where you’re going, you’ll look around and you will know that it was you, and the people who love you, who put you there – and that will be the greatest feeling in the world,”.

Following Swift’s appearance at the Grammy’s, Kanye released the music video for ‘Famous’ which featured a naked Taylor Swift clone laying on a bed with Kanye.

Kanye’s wife Kim then joined in on the feud, releasing snippets of the phone conversation and labelled Taylor Swift a snake.

This feud between some of the biggest stars in the world then seemed to ignite Taylor Swift’s Reputation album and tour as well as coining the iconic Snake emoji as Swift’s new symbol which she claimed back as her own and used for a lot of the branding surrounding Swift’s Reputation tour and ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video.

Fast-forward to 2020 and earlier this week, March 2020, the full video recording of the conversation between Kanye West and Taylor Swift has been released, seemingly proving that Taylor, in fact, wasn’t aware of the full lyrics.

Taking to Instagram stories, the ‘Love Story’ singer decided to grow from the situation and use her platform for a better reason.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s star went down another route however, and defend herself and her husband on Twitter.

 

