It wasn’t all plain sailing when it came to Kanye West’s reawakening to religion.

Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, appeared on The Real with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe talking about the arguments that took place at home as a result.

The 39-year-old reality TV star admitted having a ‘discussion and fight’ over her husband’s new spirituality.

She revealing that the ‘Touch The Sky’ rapper removed televisions from the children’s rooms as well as daughter North’s make-up.

Speaking about Kanye, Kim says “he’s gonna do things that I don’t agree with, and I support him, and vice versa”.

Kanye released his first-ever gospel album ‘Jesus Is King’, which is currently no.1 on the Billboard charts, after starting a weekly Sunday service in January.