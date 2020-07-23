Kim Kardashian West’s been writing about her husband’s bipolar disorder on Instagram, asking the media to give the couple “compassion and empathy.”

Kanye claimed he’s been trying to divorce his wife during a now-deleted Twitter tirade.

She says those close to the rapper know sometimes his words “do not align with his intentions.”

In a series of now deleted tweets the rapper suggested he may be pushing his presidential campaign back to 2024.

In the tweets Kanye said he’s been trying to divorce Kim since the reality star met with Meek Mill – seemingly referring to a summit the pair attended in November 2018.

He also repeated his claim that Kim and her mother Kris Jenner tried to get him put into hospital, calling his mother-in-law ‘Kris Jong-Un’.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and the couple have four children together – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and one-year-old Psalm.