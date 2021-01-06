Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly getting a divorce after 6 years of marriage.

Multiple sources have revealed that Kim is ready to file as the couple have been ‘leading separate lives’ in recent months.

Rumours of a split follow a rocky year for the couple during which Kanye publicly struggled with bipolar disorder and lost out in the presidency race.

Kanye West initially suggested a riff in the marriage in the of summer 2020 when he tweeted about divorcing Kim after she had a meeting with US rapper Mike Mill: “I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform”, he said.

The couple have four children together, North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

Neither parties have responded to the reports as of yet.